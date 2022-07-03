Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 3,981 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Disciplined Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 570.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $171.41. 24,598,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,181,412. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

