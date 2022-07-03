DOGGY Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, DOGGY has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $286,254.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGGY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00165566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.92 or 0.00701908 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00086383 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016375 BTC.

DOGGY Profile

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,041,626,241 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGGY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGGY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

