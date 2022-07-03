Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $424.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $413.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $439.54.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ opened at $403.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.24 and its 200-day moving average is $415.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $321.15 and a 12-month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $251,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after purchasing an additional 190,595 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.