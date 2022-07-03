Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Lowered to $135.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.67.

DOV stock opened at $122.41 on Wednesday. Dover has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.59.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,889,052,000 after purchasing an additional 731,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,874,000 after purchasing an additional 590,242 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,771,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

