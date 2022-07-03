Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 39,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $159,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

DLNG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 143,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLNG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.