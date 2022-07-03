e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.0492 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $844,308.71 and approximately $45.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00030171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00260024 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002392 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000986 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000685 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,992,172 coins and its circulating supply is 17,170,015 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

