Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 114,898 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter valued at $1,834,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

