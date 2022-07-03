Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000.

Shares of NYSE EOI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. 86,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,136. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $20.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

