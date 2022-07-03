Electric Vehicle Zone Hits 24-Hour Volume of $64,312.00 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $11.72 million and approximately $64,312.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00165998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.45 or 0.00710359 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00084149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016283 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

