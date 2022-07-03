Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,526 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Electronic Arts accounts for about 1.1% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $20,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,015.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $1,226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,720 shares of company stock worth $6,200,366. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $122.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

