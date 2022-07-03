Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,064 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $95,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 332,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,274,490,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,140,073 shares of company stock valued at $355,891,104. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.07%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
