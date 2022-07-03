Elite Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Square by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 588.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $63.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.93. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Square’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,935 shares of company stock worth $17,246,907. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Square to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

