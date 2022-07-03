Elite Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $73.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.49. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.69 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

