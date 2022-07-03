Elm Partners Management LLC Acquires 124,863 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $79,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 37,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ITOT stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $84.63. 1,913,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,804. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average is $96.21.

