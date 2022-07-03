Elm Partners Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,142 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 0.9% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.30. 12,925,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,135,922. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

