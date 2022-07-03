Elm Partners Management LLC Has $26.09 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $402,283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $325,310,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,547,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.44. 7,481,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,226,276. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $366.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.03.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.