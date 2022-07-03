Elm Partners Management LLC Invests $112,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.41. 24,598,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,181,412. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.04 and its 200-day moving average is $196.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

