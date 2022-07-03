Elm Partners Management LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of VDC traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.96. The stock had a trading volume of 182,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,868. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $175.69 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.20.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

