Elm Partners Management LLC Sells 16,769 Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Elm Partners Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,769 shares during the period. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLB stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. 7,497,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,980. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17.

