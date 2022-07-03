Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Short Interest Up 30.8% in June

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eltek in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ELTK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.35.

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

