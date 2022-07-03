Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Update

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

ERJ stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,127. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. Embraer has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 127.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 19,098,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,831,000 after purchasing an additional 210,806 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,675,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,983,000 after acquiring an additional 247,685 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,892,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,097,000 after acquiring an additional 394,261 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,463,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,678,000 after acquiring an additional 119,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Embraer by 152.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,957,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,803 shares during the period.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

