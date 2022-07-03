Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 18,180 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85. The company has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

