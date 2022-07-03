Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 4,644 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

