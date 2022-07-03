Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after acquiring an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after acquiring an additional 780,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,344,000 after acquiring an additional 418,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.
In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
