Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Booking by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Booking by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 130,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,717.69.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,767.98 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.05 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,091.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2,242.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

