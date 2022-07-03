Empirical Finance LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.93.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $63.92 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.