Empirical Finance LLC Has $3.27 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,327 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE opened at $101.18 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.21. The company has a market capitalization of $159.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

