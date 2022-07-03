Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU stock opened at $388.31 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $393.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

