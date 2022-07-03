Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 50.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 353,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,118,000 after acquiring an additional 26,110 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 107.3% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $477.84 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.71 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

