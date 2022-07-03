Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LMT opened at $433.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

