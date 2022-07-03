Empirical Finance LLC Sells 316 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Empirical Finance LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.3% of Empirical Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $282.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.13 and its 200 day moving average is $337.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

