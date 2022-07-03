Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the May 31st total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:EPWR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 295,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,457. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPWR. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter valued at $1,895,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 4th quarter valued at $2,117,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

