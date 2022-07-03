Enigma Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, Enigma has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $93,685.03 and approximately $61,697.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00222369 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000132 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012351 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001088 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.00433514 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

