Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Short Interest Up 44.6% in June

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,300 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the May 31st total of 243,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSV. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enservco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENSV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.97. 192,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $22.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.28. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $8.76.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

