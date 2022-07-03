Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $123.00 at Mizuho

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ETR. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $115.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.28.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,607 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank bought a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

