EOS Trading 6% Lower This Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. EOS has a total market cap of $934.96 million and approximately $124.07 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00004882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,058,979,687 coins and its circulating supply is 993,500,955 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

