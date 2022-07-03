Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) – DA Davidson raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. DA Davidson currently has a “NA” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Guaranty Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 23.43%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.36. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $32,132.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

