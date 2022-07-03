Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($3.18) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.13). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 23.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,402,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.