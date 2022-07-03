Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) to Issue Not Available Dividend of $0.09 on July 28th

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) declared a Not Available dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th.

Ermenegildo Zegna stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna ( NYSE:ZGN Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,663,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,749,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 11.26% of Ermenegildo Zegna at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

