ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GWH. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04.

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,310,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $10,116,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 100.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after buying an additional 1,605,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESS Tech by 94.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 858,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

