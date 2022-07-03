ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.41. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

