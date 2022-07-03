Etherisc DIP Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $41,539.00 (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded down 5% against the dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $41,539.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

About Etherisc DIP Token

Etherisc DIP Token (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,995,512 coins. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

