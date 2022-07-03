Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Update

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the May 31st total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Ever-Glory International Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,903. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ever-Glory International Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

