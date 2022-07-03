Everipedia Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Everipedia has a market cap of $52.63 million and $64.07 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00171906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00708028 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00084141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016312 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

