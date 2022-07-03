Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ES. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.38.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.38. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 237,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,611,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.