Exeedme (XED) Price Hits $0.0494 on Top Exchanges

Exeedme (XED) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Exeedme has a market cap of $3.94 million and $202,355.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00165713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00706995 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00084285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016267 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

