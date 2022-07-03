Falconswap Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (FSW)

Falconswap (FSW) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Falconswap has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Falconswap has a market cap of $424,415.94 and $57,072.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

