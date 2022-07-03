Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Truist Financial

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.04.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,481,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after buying an additional 4,021,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after buying an additional 3,127,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

