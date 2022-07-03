Financial Comparison: NextPlay Technologies (NXTP) & Its Peers

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) is one of 231 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NextPlay Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NextPlay Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextPlay Technologies Competitors 730 5444 11574 257 2.63

NextPlay Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 482.07%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 55.99%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlay Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -548.39% -67.11% -44.80% NextPlay Technologies Competitors -26.01% -53.80% -8.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $8.20 million -$37.97 million -0.43 NextPlay Technologies Competitors $3.33 billion $332.95 million 17.58

NextPlay Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies. NextPlay Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NextPlay Technologies competitors beat NextPlay Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc., a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

