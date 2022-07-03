Financial Review: Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) & Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Retractable Technologies and Sight Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retractable Technologies $188.38 million 0.68 $56.06 million $1.33 2.92 Sight Sciences $48.96 million 9.86 -$62.96 million ($3.09) -3.28

Retractable Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sight Sciences. Sight Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retractable Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.7% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Retractable Technologies and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retractable Technologies 24.98% 51.12% 23.83% Sight Sciences -134.02% -51.67% -33.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Retractable Technologies and Sight Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Sight Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sight Sciences has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 205.72%. Given Sight Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Retractable Technologies.

Summary

Retractable Technologies beats Sight Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. The company distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. Retractable Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

